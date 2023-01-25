Pune: Two booked for extorting 5 lakh from builder

A construction worker fired at a man in front of Anandnagar Suncity Society in the Sinhagad Road area on Tuesday. This was due to a dispute over who would give more money to the Jayanti program. This incident has taken a new turn; this builder has complained that extortion has been collected from him.

Santosh Sewu Pawar, 35, a resident of Bavdhan, has filed a complaint in this regard. Extortion charges have been filed against Ramesh Badrinath Rathod and Deva alias Devidas Somnath Rathod with the Sinhagad road police. Deva Rathod has been arrested.

According to the police, Pawar filed an extortion complaint against Rohidas Chorge at the Velha police station in 2015. Chorge was charged with a crime. Pawar had asked that Ramesh Rathore mediate so that he would not have to suffer in the future. Rathod mediated it and has been meeting and demanding money since July 2015.

Pawar then refused to pay Rathore, so he threatened to kill him and extorted Rs five to six lakhs from time to time. Pawar mentioned in his complaint that the accused beat him up and demanded money before the firing event on Tuesday night.