Pune: Two girls found dead in Khadakwasla dam, 7 Rescued

Tragedy struck early in the morning at Khadakwasla dam as nine girls drowned while swimming in Gorhe Khurd village. Despite the efforts of locals, only seven girls could be saved. Unfortunately, the search for the remaining two girls ended in tragedy, as their bodies were found later.

According to sources, a group of nine girls went for a swim in Khadakwasla Dam near Kalmadi Farm House in Gorhe Khurd village earlier today. However, as they were unable to assess the depth of the water, all nine girls began to drown. Fortunately, nearby residents who were present for funeral rites quickly came to their aid and rescued seven of the girls. Sadly, two girls between the ages of sixteen and seventeen were missing.

The incident has left the entire village in shock and mourning.