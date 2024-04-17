Pune: Woman Duped of Rs 30.61 Lakh in Stock Market Investment Scam

Pune: A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 30.61 lakh on the pretext of giving her a good return if she invested in the stock market. A case has been registered at Mundhwa police station on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place between January 17 and April 16. A 37-year-old woman, a resident of the Mundhwa area, has complained to the police. Cyber thieves earned the trust of the complainant by telling her that investing in the stock market yields higher returns. He also lured the complainant to invest money in the stock market and get an extra return on the money invested. They earned the woman's trust by sending a few screenshots. The woman believed and invested a whopping Rs 30.61 lakh in the three months from January to April. However, despite investing, there was no return on that amount. When asked about this, the accused removed her from the WhatsApp group. When she realized that the accused were reluctant to pay their money, she complained to Mundhwa police station. Inspector Nikam is investigating the matter further.