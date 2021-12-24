Pune: Wrestler shot dead in middle of road, incident captured on CCTV

A youth was shot dead in middle of a road in Shelpimpalgaon (Tal. Khed). The deceased has been identified as Nagesh Subhash Karale (38, resident of Shelpimpalgaon, Tal. Khed, Dist. Pune). The accused has absconded after the attack. However, this incident has created a stir in the area and the issue of law and order has come to the fore. According to the information received from Chakan police, the incident took place near Milind Beer Shop in Shelpimpalgaon on Thursday (Dec. 24) night around 9.15 pm.

It is learned that Nagesh Karale was sitting in his four-wheeler when the assailants, who were sitting in a Ford Figo vehicle, fired four shots at him. Nagesh was seriously injured in the incident. He was rushed to a private hospital in Chakan where doctors declared him dead. Senior police officials of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate rushed to the spot and inspected it. The work of registering panchnama and complaint went on till late night at Chakan police station.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that the incident took place due to an old dispute. Nagesh Karale, who was killed in the attack, is known as a wrestler who conducts wrestling training at Shelpimpalgaon. Four police squads have been dispatched to search for the attackers and some places have been blocked.