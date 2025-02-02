Pune's Pruthviraj Mohol Wins Maharashtra Kesari 2025 Title (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Kesari Result 2025: Pruthviraj Mohol from Pune has won the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari title for 2025. He defeated Solapur’s wrestler Mahendra Gaykwad to claim the 48th edition of the title.

The dramatic match at the 67th Maharashtra Kesari competition in Ahilyanagar saw Prithviraj overcoming Mahendra by securing two points. The final bout between the two wrestlers saw intense moments, with Pruthviraj scoring the first point. Mahendra then leveled the score by taking one point. However, Pruthviraj regained the lead and clinched the victory with one more point.

The match was interrupted briefly when some spectators attempted to cause a disruption, but the police intervened quickly and cleared the situation. Following the victory, Pruthviraj's supporters celebrated wildly.

Pruthviraj expressed his joy by lifting his father onto his shoulders. The title was presented to him by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.