Pune's Yerawada open prison fugitive surrenders after 3 days
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 23, 2023 02:15 PM 2023-11-23T14:15:48+5:30 2023-11-23T14:17:33+5:30
Ashish Bharat Jadhav, a life-sentence prisoner who had escaped from an open jail in Yerwada on Monday, surrendered to ...
Ashish Bharat Jadhav, a life-sentence prisoner who had escaped from an open jail in Yerwada on Monday, surrendered to prison authoritieson Wednesday morning. The prison administration claims that Jadhav, convicted in a 2008 murder case, escaped out of concern for his elderly parents, specifically his mother who suffered a heart attack. Jadhav was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015 for his involvement in a murder case in the Warje Malwadi area.
On August 16, 2022, due to his good behavior, Jadhav was transferred to an open jail and assigned a role in the food department. His escape on November 20 prompted a search, with jail officials filing a complaint with the Yerwada police station.
During their investigation, Yerwada Police discovered that Jadhav’s mother had suffered a heart attack, compelling him to leave the open jail to attend to his ailing parents. The prison administration has asserted that Jadhav’s actions were driven by a genuine concern for his family’s well-being.
Jadhav's parents presented him at Yerwada Jail on Wednesday morning. Authorities were promptly informed about his return, and the Yerwada police took him into custody. Despite his reasons for leaving, a case has been registered against Jadhav for the act of escaping from jail.