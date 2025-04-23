‘Punish Terrorists So Hard, 10 Generations Should Remember’: Raj Thackeray Demands Stern Action After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

A heinous terror attack took place in Kashmir Pahalgam, this attack marks the deadliest attack in the valley after the Pulwama attack in 2019. From Maharashtra 6 people died in this incident. MNS leader Raj Thackeray strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He posted on X about the attack and told central govt should take measures against these attackers that even the next 10 generations of these attackers should rembember.

Raj Thackeray post Reads,"Maharashtra Navnirman Sena strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena pays heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in this incident... This incident is very serious and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will fully stand by the government in this situation."

He added, "The Central Government should now take such measures against these attackers that even the next 10 generations of these attackers will shudder to remember them... In 1972, during the Munich Olympics, Palestinian terrorists attacked Israeli athletes... After this, Israel killed these terrorists, the masterminds of this attack, in such a way that terror was instilled in the minds of the Palestinian people for a long time. India and Israel have good relations... We hope that the Central Government will follow in the footsteps of the Israeli government and eliminate these terrorists and their entire backers forever."

Raj Thackeray reveal shocking fact that, "while reading about this attack, a shocking thing came to light... An eyewitness woman said that the attackers asked the other person's religion while firing... Is this your excuse? As I often say in my speeches, if anyone comes against our Hindus in this country, we will all come together as Hindus and attack them... Wherever the masterminds behind these attackers are hiding, they must know what our power is... The central government removed Article 370 from Kashmir. After that, everything seems to be getting a little better and the influx of tourists has increased. If such an attack happens, who will buy land in Kashmir in the future and start industries? Therefore, the central government should think about this and take concrete action...."

"I have no doubt that the central government will be tough in doing all this... and all the political parties in this country will stand behind them. Whether the government should give it a single blow, I don't know about the rest, but the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will definitely be with the government," His post Concluded.

जम्मू काश्मीरमधील पहलगाम येथे झालेल्या दहशतवादी हल्ल्याचा महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना तीव्र निषेध व्यक्त करत आहे. या घटनेत जे लोक मृत्यूमुखी पडले, त्यांना महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेनेची भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली...

ही घटना अतिशय गंभीर आहे आणि या प्रसंगात सरकारच्या पाठीशी महाराष्ट्र… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) April 23, 2025

Among the deceased are six tourists from Maharashtra, while six more have been critically injured in the sudden gunfire.