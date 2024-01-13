Race heats up for Amravati University Vice-Chancellor post with Nagpur contenders and NUTA presence

Amravati: Interviews for the post of Vice-Chancellor at Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University concluded Friday after two days, with 43 candidates vying for the position. While aspirants from Nagpur are said to be in the forefront, the dominant NUTA (Nagarjuna University Teachers' Association) faction within the university has also fielded a candidate.

Controversy and Cost:

Notably, interviews were held in a five-star hotel in Mumbai, raising questions about the necessity and the estimated ₹20 lakh expenditure incurred before inviting applications.

Possible Contenders:

Dr. Milind Barhate from Nagpur is reportedly a leading contender, though no official shortlist has been released.

NUTA has also put forward a candidate, adding another layer of competition.

The selection committee will now prepare a final shortlist of five candidates.

Political backing and connections to NUTA are anticipated to be major factors in the final decision.

Other Points:

Despite a pool of qualified candidates, political backing is considered crucial for securing the Vice-Chancellor position.

NUTA holds significant influence within the university.

Whether the new Vice-Chancellor will be aligned with NUTA or the Shikshan Manch (another teacher's association) remains a point of interest.

Dr. Barhate's Connections: