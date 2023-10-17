Rahul Narwekar responds to Sanjay Raut's allegations in Shiv Sena MLA disqualification

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing the disqualification petition of Shiv Sena MLAs. In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had expressed strong disapproval of the Speaker's actions. Subsequently, Sanjay Raut, a member and the MP of the Uddhav Bal Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group, had voiced criticism against the Assembly Speaker. Now, Rahul Narwekar has retaliated against Sanjay Raut's remarks.

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's allegations against him in connection with the disqualification pleas, "Narwekar said, Baseless accusations are made solely for the purpose of influencing the decision-making process and bending it to their favour. I believe Sanjay Raut has an old habit of seeking attention cheaply. Therefore, the best course of action is not to respond to his criticism. Why should we engage with individuals like this? Why should their words hold significance? Is Sanjay Raut the Supreme Court? Is he the President of India? No. So, why should we pay attention to his statements? If Sanjay Raut had a proper understanding of legislative rules, he wouldn't have made such a statement."

"I don't want to lower my dignity by responding to queries or allegations from individuals like Sanjay Raut," Narwekar stated.