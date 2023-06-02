Raigad: Political leader's abrupt exit from ‘Rajyabhishek Sohla’ sparks controversy

The grand 350th Rajyabhishek Sohla of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being celebrated today at Raigad Fort with great enthusiasm. However, a major political leader from the state expressed displeasure and abruptly left Raigad, causing a stir in political circles. As a result, there is a heated discussion taking place in the political circle.

According to the information received, due to not being given an opportunity to speak in the program, Sunil Tatkare, a prominent member of the NCP, became angry and left Raigad Fort in a hurry.

While speaking to the media person Tatkare said, “I participated in the 350th ‘Rajyabhishek Sohla’ of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a Shivaji devotee and a citizen, organized by the state government. The program was successfully concluded. However, this time the rules of protocol were not adhered to. Protocol was overlooked. As a result, I have made the decision to leave from there. It seemed like I would have a chance to express my thoughts, but that didn't happen. The rules of the protocol were not followed. There was a lack of organization. The state government had its own program, but some of those attempting to conduct their own program,” he said.

Minister Deepak Kesarkar responded to Tatkare's dissatisfaction, emphasizing that the 350th Shivarabhisheka ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should not be approached with any political agenda or personal bias. Recognizing Tatkare's stature as a senior leader, Kesarkar expressed his desire for Pawar to provide him with guidance and insights. Furthermore, Kesarkar asserted that the ceremony itself was apolitical, aiming to honour and celebrate the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.