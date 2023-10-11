Raigad: Unknown group storms into office, sets furniture ablaze in Uran

On Wednesday, the police filed a case against a group of individuals for reportedly forcibly entering a private consultant's office situated in Uran, located in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The group allegedly set fire to furniture and other items in an attempt to intimidate the individuals who were conducting a meeting at the office.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, he said. A complaint had been filed saying that several persons were allegedly duped by a duo through their investment scheme. Based on the complaint, the police had registered a case against agents with one Hitesh Gavand named as the main accused, the police official said.

A meeting of a few persons, who fell prey to the investment scam, was in progress at the consultant’s office on Tuesday to decide the further course of action like holding agitation and forming a committee comprising people from Uran and Panvel, the official of Uran police station under the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai police commissionerate said.

When the meeting was on at the office and the victims were discussing the matter, some unidentified persons stormed into it and set the furniture, including sofa and chairs, on fire. They also threw a chit in which they warned those attending the meeting, before escaping from the spot, the official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.