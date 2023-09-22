Railways introduces extra train services amid increasing Ganesh Chaturthi rush

In the wake of the rising public rush during Ganesh Chaturthi railways has introduced additional special train services to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic.These additional services aim to provide convenient travel options for passengers during the Ganapati festival rush.

Madgaon to CSMT Special Express (One Way)

Composition: 18 LHB coaches (16 seating coaches, 2 brake-vans)

Madgaon departure: 07:30 AM, 24/9/23

CSMT arrival: 10:55 PM, 24/9/23

CSMT to Solapur Special Express (One Way)

Composition: 18 LHB coaches (16 seating coaches, 2 brake-vans)

CSMT departure: 05:50 AM, 25/9/23

Solapur arrival: 2:50 PM, 25/9/23

Khed to Panvel MEMU Special Train

Train Type: Unreserved 8-coach MEMU train

Khed departure: 3:15 PM, 24/9/23

Panvel arrival: 7:45 PM, 24/9/23