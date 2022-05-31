Raj Thackeray admitted to Lilavati Hospital, to undergo surgery tomorrow

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai today. He will undergo surgery tomorrow (June 1). Raj Thackeray's leg pain has increased and he will undergo hip bone surgery. Therefore, he has been admitted to the hospital today. Some pre-surgery tests will be done today.

After the surgery on Raj Thackeray, he will have to take a forced rest for about two months. A few days back, Raj Thackeray had given information about his surgery at a program in Pune.

Raj Thackeray was on a tour of Pune 15 days ago. Due to this pain, he left Pune tour halfway and returned to Mumbai. After this Raj Thackeray announced to postpone his Ayodhya tour. On June 5, Raj Thackeray was going to visit Ayodhya with MNS office bearers and activists. Proper preparations were made for this. But as the leg pain worsened, doctors advised surgery. Raj Thackeray had said that as a result, a decision had to be taken to postpone the Ayodhya tour.