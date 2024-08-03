Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Official Residence in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence, Varsha bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday, August 3. Earlier on Saturday, CM Shine left his residence in Thane for Mumbai to meet Raj Thackeray at the CM's official residence.

According to the Chief Minister's Office statement, Eknath Shinde met with Raj Thackeray and the MNS delegation on various housing issues, such as the redevelopment of BDD Chawl. State government officials also attended the meeting in Mumbai.

"Raj Thackeray is meeting CM Eknath Shinde with MNS delegation on various issues related to housing like the redevelopment of BDD chawl, the redevelopment of police housing colony and some other housing projects. Meeting is being attended by some senior Maharashtra govt officials too," CMO.