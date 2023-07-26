Raj Thackeray slams BJP's toll policy: "What happened to toll-free Maharashtra promise?"

MNS workers expressed their anger by vandalizing a toll plaza on the Samruddhi Highway in Sinnar after the car of MNS leader Amit Thackeray was stopped there. The incident caused widespread outrage throughout the state. The BJP condemned Amit Thackeray's actions and issued a warning against such bullying in the state. MNS president Raj Thackeray, for the first time, commented on the matter and criticized the BJP's response to the entire issue.

Raj Thackeray said “Amit Thackeray is on a visit to Maharashtra. It is not that he is breaking tolls everywhere. An incident occurred at one toll booth where Amit's car was stopped, even though he had a FastTag. He clarified everything, and the toll booth employees were talking to him through a walkie-talkie. A person nearby was speaking aggressively, which triggered the reaction. It is not that he is breaking tolls across the state. But what happened to BJP's promise to make Maharashtra toll-free?” Raj Thackeray asked this question.

"A man named Mhaiskar receives tolls every time, whose favourite is he? What are these toll cases? A faulty road was built during the construction of the Samruddhi Highway, resulting in the death of 400 people so far. Will the BJP or the government take responsibility for this? Tolls are being imposed even before the road construction begins. They don't care about people's lives and deaths.” Raj Thackeray also questioned the BJP whether their policy is to let people drive and let them die,” he further added.

“Many roads in the state have potholes, leading to traffic jams, and people have to wait for many hours. What kind of toll do you charge? What will the BJP say about this? The Mumbai-Goa highway has been under construction for 17 years. How many more years will it take to complete? Regarding road construction, the minister at the centre is Marathi, and it is concerning that the roads in Maharashtra are in such bad condition. You will not appreciate that 65 toll booths were closed due to MNS,” he said.

MNS president Raj Thackeray also said that those who came to power with the promise of a toll-free Maharashtra will not be questioned.

“All are shameless. The reason for this is our society. After experiencing everything, we still vote for them again and again, and that's why everything remains the same, he added.