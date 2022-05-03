Raj Thackeray: Violation of 12 conditions in Aurangabad rally, case filed against Raj Thackeray

A case registered in Aurangabad against MNS chief Raj Thackeray and organisers of a public rally where Thackeray delivered a speech on May 1st. Police registered the case after seeing the videos of his public rally.

At the Aurangabad rally, the police had warned him to abide by 16 conditions. A case has been registered against Raj Thackeray for violating 12 of these conditions.

Notices were being issued to MNS office bearers from this morning. Raj Thackeray was also expected to be charged in connection with the Aurangabad meeting. After checking all the speeches of Raj Thackeray, the police finally filed a case against him around noon.

On May 1, Raj Thackeray had held a public meeting in Aurangabad. He is accused of making provocative speeches at the meeting. Also, he was given a voice limit, which he exceeded. He also broke the rules of the crowd. Aurangabad police has registered a case against him in this regard.

Yesterday, the DCP of Aurangabad sat in the cyber cell and checked all the footage of Raj Thackeray's speech. Its conclusion was sent to the Home Ministry. After discussions at the Home Ministry, an order was issued to file a case against Raj Thackeray. Accordingly, a case has been registered at Aurangabad City Police Station.