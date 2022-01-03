Rajesh Tope appeals to children between ages of 15-18 to respond to vaccination as much as possible

Corona preventive vaccination has begun throughout the state and the country. The campaign was launched by the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Rajesh Tope himself launched the vaccination campaign for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years by visiting a hospital in Jalna. If you want to cope with the third wave of corona, there is no other weapon than vaccination. Health Minister Rajesh Tope also appealed to all health workers and parents to focus on immunization of children between the ages of 15 and 18.

What did Rajesh Tope say?

After the immunization of chidlres in Jalna, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Vaccination has started in the entire state and the country. Eight out of ten people have been vaccinated in front of me. These kids are looking very enthusiastic. They have been registered before. Separate registration and arrangement has been made as per the guideline given by the Central Government. Post-vaccination observation is also arranged. The 15 to 18 age group is a very mobile group. This group needed vaccinations. The campaign has now started and more children, parents and health workers should cooperate for the success of the campaign, appealed Health Minister Rajesh Tope.