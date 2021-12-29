Rajesh Tope: Covid cases rise in state, lockdown decision in next 2 days

Statistics show that the number of covid cases in the state has been increasing rapidly in the last 7 days and this is a matter of concern, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope. The number of active patients in the state is increasing day by day. So we have to be more careful now and have to tighten the restrictions. The decision will be taken in the next two days after discussions with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said Rajesh Tope. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai. Rajesh Tope spoke to the media today against the backdrop of increasing corona patients in the state. At the time, Tope said that corona cases were on the rise in the state. In the last seven days, the growth rate has been increasing rapidly, said Rajesh Tope.

The Chief Minister will be briefed on the corona outbreak in the state. After a detailed discussion, it will be decided to increase the restrictions. This is because the current covid case rise will lead to an increase in restrictions. Citizens should now be vigilant and avoid gathering in crowded places. Rajesh Tope has also appealed not to crowd in wedding ceremonies and other ceremonies.