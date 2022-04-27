Rajesh Tope reacts over 'Mask Compulsion' in Maha after review meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the Corona situation in the country by interacting with the Chief Ministers of various states through video conferencing. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Corona) has informed the media about this meeting. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear in his meeting with the Prime Minister that he will hold discussions with all the District Collectors of the state this evening, said Rajesh Tope. Also, after this meeting of the Chief Minister, there is a possibility of re-mask compulsion in crowded places in Maharashtra, Tope has also predicted.

'Maharashtra is in a safe position at the moment in terms of corona outbreak, so there is no reason to panic. Because at present there are only 929 active patients in the state. Maharashtra has already seen 65 to 70 thousand patients in a single day. The good news is that the number of patients per million population is currently very low. However, we will immediately take whatever measures have been asked by the central government, 'said Rajesh Tope.



Navneet Rana's letter directly to the Delhi Police Commissioner against Raut



In front of Uddhav Thackeray, Modi showed only statistics; State urges to reduce VAT



What measures will the state government take?

After a review meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Rajesh Tope informed about the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of corona in Maharashtra. 'We are going to increase the number of corona tests in the state. Also, to find positive patients and treat them properly, to check which variants of corona have been found in the infected patients, no other variant has been found in Maharashtra at present except Omicron. We are close to the center average in terms of vaccination. The central government has now allowed vaccinations for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 12. Therefore, the state government is now tasked with vaccinating children in this age group. We want to increase the rate of vaccination of school going children, 'said Tope.