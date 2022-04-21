Rajesh Tope: Senior citizens & people with medical conditions need to wear masks in crowded places

Although the covid cases have been rising in western countries, but cases in Maharashtra are still under control. Therefore, mask has not been made mandatory. However, physically challenged and senior citizens need to wear masks in crowded places, 'insisted Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also appealed to use masks as the number of patients is increasing.

Health Minister Tope on Wednesday advised caution on the issue. ,"I've held a detailed review of COVID-19 situation in the state. There is no need to worry as there has not been a significant rise in cases. The situation is completely under control. We are vaccinating those in the 12-15 & 15-18 age groups."

'There is no major outbreak in Maharashtra. At one time thousands of patients were found in the state. At present 150 to 200 patients are being found. Of these, 85 patients are in Mumbai alone. The ICMR, the central government and the state government's health department are looking into this, "Tope said. 'Immunization has boosted the immune system. Booster doses, are being given to senior citizens. Those who have co-morbidity should be given a booster dose in a private hospital, 'said Tope.

The central government has issued letters to a total of eight states. It contains instructions to make mask mandatory. Decisions regarding masks will be taken according to the population situation in Maharashtra. However, senior citizens and people with ailments need to wear masks in crowded places.

- Rajesh Tope, Minister of Health

