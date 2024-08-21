Rajya Sabha By-Elections 2024 in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Nitin Patil and BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule File Nominations in Mumbai

Nitin Patil, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections, filed his nomination in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 21.

Patil was accompanied by senior NCP figures, including Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, during the nomination process. The Rajya Sabha by-elections are crucial for the NCP as the party aims to strengthen its representation in the upper house of Parliament. Nitin Patil's candidacy is seen as a strategic move to secure a seat and enhance the party's influence in Maharashtra's political landscape ahead of the Assembly elections.

BJP candidate from Maharashtra for Rajya Sabha by-elections, Dhairyasheel Patil files his nomination in Mumbai.



Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, party MLC Pravin Darekar and other leaders present with him.



(Pics: BJP) pic.twitter.com/qKoXPbYEGU — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

BJP candidate Chandrashekhar Bawankule, from Maharashtra, also filed his nomination in Mumbai in the presence of Mumbai party chief Ashish Shelar, party MLC Pravin Darekar, and other leaders.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha By-polls set to be held on September 3, 2024 for a total of 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats, including two seats from Maharashtra. Most of these seats have fallen vacant due to Rajya Sabha members being elected to the Lok Sabha. In Maharashtra, Udayanraje Bhosale and Piyush Goyal have been elected to the Lok Sabha.