Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Sanjay Pawar to be 6th candidate from Kolhapur, announces Sanjay Raut

The suspense over who will get the opportunity from Shiv Sena for the sixth seat in Rajya Sabha is now over. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the name of Sanjay Pawar from Kolhapur has been finalized for the sixth seat from Shiv Sena, only an official announcement is left.

Sanjay Raut said, "We respect Sambhaji Raje, that's why we invited him to join the party. Earlier, Shahu Maharaj had contested Lok Sabha elections on Shiv Sena ticket. Maloji Raje had contested Lok Sabha elections from Congress and Sambhaji Raje himself has contested from NCP.

Sanjay Raut said, "Sanjay Pawar is the backbone of Shiv Sena. He has done a lot for the party so far. That is why the party has decided to send him to Rajya Sabha. Now only his name has to be officially announced."

Who is Sanjay Pawar?

Sanjay Pawar, the Shiv Sena's Kolhapur district chief, has been active in the party for the last 30 years. He has been active as Kolhapur District Chief for the last 9 years. He has a strong grip on local politics. In Kolhapur, he worked hard for party affiliation. He is the Vice President of Annasaheb Patil Mahamandal. Not only that, He has been elected as Shiv Sena corporator in Kolhapur Municipal Corporation three times.