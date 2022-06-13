Rajya Sabha polls: Suhas Kande challenges Election Commission decision after his vote was held invalid

Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande on Monday challenged Election Commission of India's decision which held his vote as invalid in Rajya Sabha polls on June 10. His petition is listed to be heard on June 15, he confirmed.

The results of the Rajya Sabha elections have been declared and three BJP candidates from Mahavikas Aghadi have been elected. Meanwhile, in this election, the vote of Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande was rejected by the Election Commission, which has hit the Mahavikas Aghadi.

After the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP had demanded the disqualification of NCP's Jitendra Awhad, Congress' Yashomati Thakur and Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande. The Mahavikas Aghadi had objected to the votes of BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar and independent MLA Ravi Rana. However, the Election Commission, taking into account the votes of Jitendra Awhad, Yashomati Thakur, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ravi Rana, rejected the votes of Suhas Kande.

Meanwhile, three candidates from Mahavikas Aghadi and three from BJP were elected in the Rajya Sabha elections. Congress 'Imran Pratapgadhi, Congress' Praful Patel, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut won. While BJP's Dr. Anil Bonde, Piyush Goyal and Dhananjay Mahadik emerged victorious. Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar was defeated.