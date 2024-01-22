Ram Mandir: Eknath Shinde Plays Dhol at Thane Temple After Ayodhya's Sacred Ceremony

In a significant event on Monday, January 22, Ayodhya witnessed a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The ceremony marked a pivotal milestone in the journey towards the realization of the Ram Mandir. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde played the 'Dhol' at the Kopineshwar Temple in Thane following the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde plays 'Dhol' at the Kopineshwar temple in Thane after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was completed. pic.twitter.com/SToBahXQOu — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Dressed in traditional attire, Prime Minister Modi has arrived at the sacred core of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Subsequently, he is scheduled to address a gathering in the temple town. With the Prime Minister leading the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, it signifies the realization of a longstanding commitment to the Indian people.

Pran Pratistha is the ritual that transforms an idol into a deity, imbuing it with the ability to receive prayers and bestow blessings. The process involves multiple stages, the extent of which is contingent on the magnitude of the ceremony.