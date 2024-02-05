Rape Case Filed in Nashik Against 'Jhumka Wali Por' Music Video Actor

Nashik: The song 'Jhumka Wali Por...' in Ahirani language gained immense popularity online last year. The song is now back in the news but for a different reason. A case of rape has been registered against Vinod alias Sachin Ashok Kumawat, an actor in the song, at Nashik Road police station.

According to the complaint, the suspect, Kumawat, took advantage of his popularity and took the victim to different places in the last five months on the pretext of marriage. Nashik Road police have registered a case of rape against Kumawat. Kumawat was introduced to the victim during the shoot of one of the music videos.

The suspect is a resident of MHADA Colony in Satpur. His acquaintance with the victim turned into friendship and then love.

Kumawat took the victim to different places between August 30, 2022, and January 17, 2023, on the pretext of marriage and physically assaulted her. When the victim asked about his first marriage, he abused her, beat her up, and refused to marry her. A case of rape has been registered against Kumawat, who is accused of physical assault, at Nashik Road police station. The suspect, Kumawat, had not been arrested by the police till late On Saturday night. Further investigation in this case is being conducted by Woman Assistant Police Inspector Handore of Nashik Road police station.