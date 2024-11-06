Rashmi Shukla’s Upheaval: Key Reasons Behind the Controversial Shift Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

The recent incident at Ahilyanagar is reported to have been a significant factor in the transfer of Rashmi Shukla from her role as Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP). During a public event in Ahilyanagar, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat’s daughter, Jayshree Thorat, became the subject of derogatory remarks from BJP leader and Vikhe-Patil supporter Vasant Deshmukh. Jayshree Thorat led a protest at the local police station, demanding action, but the police kept her and other women waiting outside for an extended period before eventually filing a case against Jayshree herself.

Alleging bias, opposition leaders raised concerns about the police's handling of the situation, prompting the Election Commission to send three senior officers—Deepak Mishra, B. R. Balakrishnan, and Ram Mohan Mishra—as observers. Their report questioned the police's actions and noted potential state-level influence on the case.

Phone Tapping Allegations

Prior to this, Rashmi Shukla had been at the center of controversy regarding allegations of illegal phone tapping. The opposition, particularly the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had repeatedly accused her of unauthorized surveillance, including claims that she tapped the phone of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Congress leaders demanded her removal as DGP during the election period, citing these allegations.

Extension Exception

Despite being close to retirement with less than six months remaining in her tenure, Shukla was granted a two-year extension—an unusual decision, as extensions typically require at least six months left before retirement. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition raised objections to this exception, calling it irregular.

Appointment of the New DGP

Sanjay Verma has now been appointed as the new Director General of Police, succeeding Shukla. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh and a 1990 Maharashtra IPS cadre member, Verma previously served as the Director General of the Law and Technology Department. With over three decades of experience and expertise in forensic science, Verma expressed gratitude for the new role and emphasized the importance of thorough planning to ensure peaceful elections in Maharashtra.