Ratan Tata Passes Away: Former Tata Group Chairman To Receive State Funeral; All State Government Programs Cancelled

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86, will be given a state funeral. Tata died late Wednesday night at a Mumbai hospital. Meanwhile, Tata Group has informed that Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Lawns in South Mumbai today from 10 am to 4 pm, allowing the public to pay their respects.

“We request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the statement read.

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said that all programmes of the state government scheduled to take place on Thursday have been cancelled.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement announcing his death.

Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of Tata Sons, has passed away. He was reportedly in critical condition and receiving intensive care at a Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital prior to his death. Throughout his career, Tata was recognized for his contributions to Indian industry and society. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.