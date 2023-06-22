Ratnagiri: Court denies bail to Pandharinath Amberkar in Shashikant Warishe murder case

The district court once again denied the bail application of Pandharinath Amberkar on Wednesday, the prime suspect in the murder case of journalist Shashikant Warishe from Rajapur taluka. The bail application was presented and argued by both parties in court on Monday and Tuesday.

At around 1 pm on February 6, a distressing incident unfolded at Rajapur petrol pump. The victim, Shashikant Warishe, was accompanied by his heirs, who were refuelling their bike at the time. It was during this moment that the suspect, identified as Amberkar, intentionally rammed his Mahindra Thar car into the bike owned by Warishe. As a result of the collision, Shashikant Warishe suffered severe injuries and was promptly admitted for medical care in Kolhapur. Tragically, despite undergoing treatment, Shashikant Warishe succumbed to his injuries. The suspect has been formally charged in connection with this incident.

Arvind Damodar Nagle, who is the brother-in-law of journalist Warishe, lodged a complaint against the suspect Amberkar at Rajapur police station.

Amberkar, who was initially taken into police custody and later moved to judicial custody, remains in detention. Recently, the police filed a charge sheet against him in court. Following the filing of the charge sheet, Amberkar submitted another bail application, but it was once again denied by the court. This marks the second or third time that the court has rejected Amberkar's bail application.