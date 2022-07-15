Ratnagiri people have to wade through water for funerals

The villagers of Varveli Teliwadi in Asgoli Guhagar taluka have to travel through the flood waters of Netana river for the funeral. Despite the demand to build a bridge over this river, it has been ignored till date.

On the one hand, while the country is celebrating the elixir of independence, even today many important facilities are not available in the rural areas. Due to the neglect of these facilities by the government and people's representatives, the citizens are now having to suffer even after death, the question is being asked whether the government will let us die happily even after death. Residents of Varveli Teliwadi in Guhagar taluka have to wade through waist-deep water to reach the crematorium on rainy days. Not only is there no road leading to this VE crematorium, but there are many difficulties to be faced while transporting the body.

Development of cemeteries in rural areas is far from over. The villagers of Varveli Teliwadi are faced with the problem of electricity, difficult footpaths as well as wading through waist-deep water in heavy rains and walking through stones.

As there is no road to reach the cemetery of Varveli Teliwadi, the citizens have to carry the funeral procession through the unpaved roads and forest areas. It is being demanded that a bridge should be built over the river near the cemetery of Varveli Teliwadi.

The roads and paths leading to the cemetery are not recorded in the government register. A demand has been made to build a bridge over the river here. However, government regulations are creating obstacles. Therefore, during the rainy season, the body has to be transported through the river stream. People's representatives and administration are being demanded to pay attention to this pain of the villagers.