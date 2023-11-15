Ratnagiri: Stranded whale calf pushed back into sea after 40 hours

After 40 hours of relentless efforts, a 35-foot-long whale calf stranded on the coast of Ganpatipule in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district was successfully returned to the sea on Wednesday. The delighted visitors and locals at the tourist spot witnessed the culmination of extensive endeavors. The nearly 4-ton whale calf had initially reached the coast on Monday but became stuck in the sand near the beach due to low tide conditions.

Observant travelers and locals who noticed the marine mammal struggling in shallow waters promptly notified the authorities, including the Ratnagiri police and Coast Guard. This led to an active rescue operation. Despite initial efforts by the fire brigade, police, and local residents to push the whale calf back into deeper waters, success eluded them, raising concerns about the creature's safety and survival.

Moving quickly on their feet, the rescuers began pouring seawater to keep the calf hydrated and covered it with cotton to create the required environment to save it, said the official. A team of veterinary doctors also reached the spot and administered fluid to the whale calf to keep it alive.

An effort was made to push the sea animal by tying it with a belt and dragging it, but it caused injuries near its tail, prompting authorities to abort the method. Meanwhile, marine experts were also roped in to monitor the whale calf’s health, he said. On Tuesday night, a tugboat was brought and the whale was placed on a net under a new rescue plan. During high tide, officials and locals again started pushing the calf into the water. They were inspired to work harder seeing the calf itself making attempts to slide towards deeper water, the official said.

