Ratnagiri Tragedy: Woman Found Burned to Death in Bathroom; Police Probe On

Devrukh: In tragic turn of events in the early hours of the morning in Varchi Ali, Devrukh, 30-year-old married woman died after being burned in the bathroom outside her house. This incident occurred on Monday (22) in the early hours of the morning. Deceased has been identified as Akshara Arvind Mohite. While a case of 'accidental death' has been registered at the Devrukh police station, the police suspect that she may have committed suicide.

According to information from the Devrukh police station, on Sunday (21) night, Akshara had dinner as usual and went to sleep in her house. Her husband, who works as a driver, was not home that night. Only Akshara, her seven-year-old son Alok, and her husband's aunt were in the house.

On Monday, December 22nd, around 4:15 AM, Alok awoke to find his mother, Akshara, missing from her bed. He alerted Tarabai Shinde, his father's aunt, who lived with them. After a search of the house proved fruitless, Alok and Tarabai woke their neighbor, Dattaram Tukaram Mohite. Together, they found Akshara in a burned state in the outside bathroom.Relatives and locals notified the Devrukh police, who arrived and transported Akshara, partially burned, to the Devrukh Rural Hospital. Medical officers examined her and pronounced her dead.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Constable Foils Machete Attack, Saves Businessman’s Life in Khar

During the investigation, a diesel bottle and matches were found at the scene, which initially suggests that Akshara may have committed suicide. The Devrukh police stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether she set herself on fire or if she was burned due to some other reason.