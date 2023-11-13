"Ravi Rana seems to know more than me": Supriya Sule laughs off BJP support allegations

Baramati MP Supriya Sule dismissed Independent MLA Ravi Rana's claim that Ajit Pawar convinced Sharad Pawar to support the BJP. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sule ridiculed the assertion, stating, "Ravi Rana seems to know more than me. He must be in the know of certain things which I don’t know. It is possible."

Dismissing the claims as false, she urged not to entertain such rumours during the festive season, saying, "It’s Diwali time, and let us enjoy our Diwali." Sule clarified that the family had gathered for a Diwali get-together in Pune at Prataprao's residence, emphasizing the familial nature of the gathering. Additionally, she mentioned her regular interactions with BJP leaders.

"There are many such families in the Bharatiya Janata Party with whom the Pawar family has decade-old relationships. For example, Atalji's family includes Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Sushma Swaraj, and Rajnath Singh. There are definitely political differences, but there are no personal differences with any family", she added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's recent meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar fueled speculation in state political circles. Sule clarified that the meeting was not political, marking the second such interaction since Ajit Pawar's group joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in July.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns about Sharad Pawar's health, Sule expressed gratitude for the love and blessings received. Sharad Pawar, the 82-year-old NCP leader, felt unwell during a meeting in Baramati, Maharashtra, and was advised by doctors to rest. The incident occurred at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by the Pawar family.