Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' to release in Hindi on February 11

Actor Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' is all set to release in Hindi in cinema halls on February 11.

The film is presented by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) in association with A Studios. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

Talking about the Hindi release, Jayantilal said, "As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form. The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas."

Helmed by Ramesh Varma, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor