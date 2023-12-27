RBI Bomb Threat: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest Gujarat Resident

The Mumbai Police's crime branch apprehended an individual on Wednesday in connection with a threatening email sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office. The email claimed the placement of 11 bombs at three different locations. Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind this communication.

The RBI received the threatening email on Tuesday, mentioning potential bomb threats directed at the RBI office, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. The email demanded the resignations of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This triggered an investigation by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg Police Station, with collaboration from the crime branch and Mumbai Police.

The email accused the RBI, along with private sector banks, of orchestrating a major scam. The implicated individuals included RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, top finance officials, and some Indian ministers. The sender claimed to possess substantial evidence supporting these allegations.

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the person from Vadodara, Gujarat who sent a threatening email to the RBI office. The crime branch is questioning the accused as to why the threatening email was sent: Mumbai Police https://t.co/Z5WxXBdkaI — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

The threatening email, originating from 'Khilafat.india@gmail.com,' demanded the immediate resignation of both the RBI Governor and the Finance Minister. It also called for a press statement revealing details of the alleged scam. The sender threatened that if the demands were not met by 1:30 pm on Tuesday, 11 bombs placed at specified locations, including RBI's new central office building in Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Towers in BKC, would detonate sequentially.

Despite a thorough search by the police and bomb squad at the mentioned locations, no suspicious items were found. An FIR against an unidentified person was registered at MRA Marg police station. The swift response by the police led to the arrest of the email sender within a day.