Rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat attacks Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shinde group MLA Sanjay Shirsat has sharply criticized Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. "Sanjay Raut wakes up every morning and holds a press conference. Show me a photo of him in a big front. Have these people ever beaten him up?" he said.

In an interview given to a news channel, Sanjay Shirsat strongly criticized Sanjay Raut. He also expressed his feelings. He also said that despite being in power, the work in the constituency was stalled. "Despite being the chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray did not visit us. Despite making several statements, no action was taken. Officials used to tell us that the chief minister did not give any order on your statement. No, what else will happen? ", said Sanjay Shirsat.

"Today the spokespersons are newcomers. People who have never carried a flag teach us wisdom. People who came yesterday are teaching us Shiv Sainiks. We did a very good job in Shiv Sena for 37 years. We fought and rooted Shiv Sena in the masses. We understood each other's feelings. When we revolted, we did not think about the future. We also felt that there should be no rebellion. But our statement was not listened to" he added.