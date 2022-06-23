Rebels need 2 more MLAs to split Sena

Amid the escalating political crisis in Maharashtra, a resolution passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party carrying signatures of 34 MLAs that rebel leader Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader, has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Following the political crisis, Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as the party's legislative party leader. However, the rebels have hit back with the resolution.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackrey on Wednesday night vacated his official residence 'Varsha' and said that he was ready to quit as CM, but the rebel MLAs must come and tell him on his face that they did not have the trust in him.The political crisis facing the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra deepened on Wednesday after rebel Shinde claimed the support of 46 MLAs. The MVA government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis as senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of over Shiv Sena 37 MLAs.

