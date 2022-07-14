Relief on petrol-diesel rates? Maha govt likely to make big announcement today

The Maharashtra government is going to take a big decision to give a big relief to the citizens of the state. The reduction of VAT on fuel was announced after the formation of government in the state led by CM Eknath Shinde and BJP. Sources have informed that today's cabinet meeting has discussed about this. An announcement regarding VAT reduction is likely to be made after the Cabinet meeting of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Fuel price in the state is expected to be cheaper by Rs 5 per litre.

Newly elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had made a big announcement that the decision to reduce VAT on petrol will be taken by the newly formed Shinde-Fadnavis government. After the Shinde government passed the majority test, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made some major announcements. After the Center, some states had reduced VAT, but Maharashtra did not. The new government will take a decision soon, said Eknath Shinde.