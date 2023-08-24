Residents of Pune experience mild tremors, no casualties reported

Ghodegaon village and adjoining areas in Ambegaon Taluka were shaken by mild tremors at 4:30 a.m. and twice later during the day, prompting concern among villagers. People took to the streets briefly, but fortunately, no damages were reported. Local authorities, including the tehsildar, visited the affected villages and engaged with the community.

The tremors startled residents from sleep, leading them to inform State Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse Patil. In response, Tehsildar Sanjay Nagtilak and Block Development Officer Pramila Walunj were dispatched for investigation. A village meeting in Chincholi provided a platform for residents to share their experiences of the tremors.

Tehsildar Sanjay Nagtilak said, "Villagers reported hearing an unusual sound from the ground. Yet, after cross-referencing with the relevant IMD department, no earthquake records were found. Our on-site inspection detected no wall cracks or signs of potential earthquakes. We've assured villagers of support and urged them to promptly inform the district administration about any future incidents."

Minister Dilip Walse Patil, an Ambegaon resident, engaged with villagers and provided assurance of comprehensive assistance. He directed district administration officials to communicate with villagers and compile a thorough report on the matter.