"Resigned As Minister on Nov 16": Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who accused the state government of facilitating the backdoor entry of the Maratha community into the OBC quota, disclosed that he resigned from the state cabinet last November. Addressing a rally, Bhujbal, from the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, reiterated that he supports Marathas getting reservation but opposes sharing the existing OBC quota.

"Many leaders from the Opposition, even those from my government, say that I should resign. Someone said Bhujbal should be sacked from the Cabinet. I want to tell leaders from the Opposition, government, and my party that ahead of the OBC Elgar rally held in Ambad on November 17, I resigned from the cabinet on November 16 and then attended that event," he said. Bhujbal kept quiet for over two months because the chief minister and the Dy CM asked him not to speak about it.

"There is no need for sacking. I have tendered my resignation. I will fight for the OBC till the end," the senior Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader added. Bhujbal's remarks come against the backdrop of demands from some sections for his resignation as the Food and Civil Supplies minister due to his criticism of the state government's handling of the Maratha quota demand. He accused the government of pandering to the demands of Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange.

A Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde camp said that Bhujbal should be sacked for trying to create a rift in society. "We do not oppose the reservation for the Maratha community, but give it to them separately. Do not give it under our (OBC) quota. But they (Manoj Jarange) say give it from the OBC quota," Bhujbal added. He alleged that the process of gathering data to determine the Maratha community's backwardness through a survey by the state backward classes commission was flawed.

"While OBCs constitute 54-60% of the state population, SC/STs 20%, and Brahmins 3%, yet all MLAs and MPs are scared of losing Maratha votes," he said. Bhujbal claimed OBC MLAs don't even help in funding rallies, let alone participating.