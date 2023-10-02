Retiring cops feel letdown over treatment during farewells

Viraj Deshpande Lokmat News Network Nagpur

After 30 to 35 years in the police force following orders of their superiors it is a matter of pride and a moment of immense satisfaction for constables to retire in the presence of the head of the police force. One last photograph in uniform to adorn a wall, a few encouraging and warm words is all that they look forward to before becoming a memory and fading into the twilight. This has been a time honoured tradition, until recently that is! The constabulary, which is the backbone of any police force, is feeling letdown after senior officers have started avoiding attending their farewells. On the last day of every month some police personnel retire. To felicitate their long service a farewell ceremony is organized at the Police Bhavan. The cops who spent years putting duty before family, hope that they would be felicitated by senior officials like the Commissioner of Police or the Joint CP. However, the top brass has neglected attending these functions leaving many disappointed.

"I served the police department for 34 years. I had put my life in danger on several occasions to nab criminals. I neglected my family for duty. My family suffered as I had to go on duty for many hours, including sometimes more than 15 hours. But even after all this, I always felt that I did something good for the society and the police department," said a recently retired cop, whose retirement ceremony was bereft of the top brass."Is it too much to ask to be appreciated for the work done in a career spanning so many years," he asked. He said that the entire constabulary looked forward to the day they would be in the same picture frame alongside the chief or the joint commissioner. "Is it too much to ask from the department you served for years that they send us off with some dignity?" he posed. He claimed that no senior official was attending these ceremonies lately and the DCP HQ was presiding over the farewell ceremony. "It takes only 15 minutes for senior officials to felicitate us and say a few words about our work. Our families, which also attend these ceremonies, feel proud of us and will understand why we couldn't spend time with them," said another recently retired cop.Earlier during reigns of former CPs these ceremonies were specially attended by senior officials, including CP, joint CP, additional CP and other senior officials. However, this has changed now. In those days the police used to mention the farewell ceremonies giving names of all retired cops in press releases. This too has stopped now.Now, the retiring cops are called at the Police Bhavan and presented with shawl and 'shreefal' before being taken to the police canteen for 'chai and samosa'. "After spending years in the duty, our value has come down to tea and samosa," said another cop.