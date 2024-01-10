Rising Air Pollution from Industrial Units Affects Students in Taloja

The escalating pollution stemming from the Taloja Industrial Area is now impacting school-going children in the Panvel-Taloja region. A Panvel-based school has brought attention to the issue and is seeking a resolution to shield students from exposure to hazardous chemicals.

Arvind Mhatre, a former corporator from the area, received a letter from Parshuram Joma Mhatre School and Atmaram Dhondu Mhatre Junior College, Navde, addressing the deteriorating air quality in the region and requesting assistance in raising the matter with the relevant authorities.

In the letter, the school principal highlighted an alarming volume of hazardous and poisonous gases being emitted from industrial units. Consequently, students attending the school are reporting burning sensations in their eyes and difficulty breathing. "The overall health of the students is being compromised. Numerous complaints have been lodged by concerned parents and students. We kindly urge your cooperation at your level to address the rising pollution," stated the letter.

Arvind Mhatre, a former corporator of PMC who has been advocating against rising pollution in the Kharghar-Taloja area, has written to the Chief Minister, demanding immediate intervention. "The school's complaint emphasizes the release of dangerous and toxic gases in the Navade and Taloja areas, resulting in severe pollution. Moreover, the Kasadi River has been contaminated due to the discharge of hazardous chemical gases into the water without proper treatment. The overall environmental conditions in the region have reached a critical state, needing urgent attention to improve the situation," said Mhatre.

Residents of Kharghar, Roadpali, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Taloja, and neighboring areas have been grappling with air pollution for years due to emissions from industries, particularly at night. Deepak Singh, a Kharghar resident, expressed frustration with foul and irritating smells every morning, contributing to a rise in cases of eye infections, throat infections, and asthma in recent years. The elderly and children, in particular, are experiencing respiratory problems due to the escalating pollution levels.

Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder of the Waatavaran Foundation, noted that the concerned authorities do not appear to be serious about the rising air pollution. In 2020, a study conducted by the Waatavaran Foundation revealed that residents of Kharghar, Taloja, and Panvel are exposed to polluted air for at least 17 hours a day. The NGO, dedicated to environmental causes, arrived at this conclusion following a month-long research study.

When LokmatTimes.Com contacted Satish Padwal, the Regional Officer of MPCB, Navi Mumbai, he stated that an air quality monitoring station has already been installed near the school premises. Upon receiving the data on air quality, appropriate actions will be initiated.

Kasardi River Pollution

In addition to air pollution, the level of contamination in water has risen sharply. In May 2023, one buffalo died, and two sustained burn injuries after entering the Kasardi River. According to a doctor, one of the buffalos died due to drinking water from the river. "A large number of industrial units release effluents into the river, and the presence of chemicals was also found in the IIT Bombay report," said Mhatre.

In January 2022, MPCB had assigned IIT Bombay to prepare a report on the conservation of the Kasardi river, and it also paid Rs 37.76 lakhs for the work.

