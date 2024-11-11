Riteish Deshmukh Delivers Fiery Speech at Brother Dhiraj’s Campaign Rally in Latur, Criticizes Mahayuti on Religion and Governance (Watch Video)

The Maharashtra assembly election campaign has gained momentum, with actor Riteish Deshmukh rallying for his brothers, Congress candidates Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh, in Latur. Former minister Amit and MLA Dhiraj are vying for seats in this fiercely contested district. Riteish led a rally of party workers, where he criticized the Mahayuti government on issues like inflation and women’s safety, marking a strong show of support for his family and party.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has thrown his support behind his brothers’ campaign, leading a rally with party workers in Latur. Speaking at the event, he expressed pride in the public’s trust in his family, stating, "It means a lot that people have faith in us. Congress is in our blood, and we are inseparable from it."

Riteish also took the opportunity to criticize the Mahayuti government, commending his brother Dhiraj Deshmukh’s dedication over the past five years to addressing community issues. "The atmosphere feels much like it did during the Lok Sabha elections," he said, cautioning voters, "There is a serious threat before you; don’t fall victim to it."

Riteish Deshmukh remarked, "Krishna taught us that 'karma is dharma'—to work is to perform karma, and to perform karma sincerely is to fulfill dharma. Those who work with integrity feel they have done their dharma. But those who don’t work use religion as their shield, claiming that religion is in danger. Every party says, 'Save religion, save religion,' as if it is under threat. But religion is ours; it’s precious to each of us. Those asking you to ‘save religion’ are, in fact, asking religion to save them because it’s their party that’s truly in danger."

Dhiraj Deshmukh is running for a second term from Latur Rural on a Congress ticket, having first won in 2019 by defeating Shiv Sena's Sachin Deshmukh by 1.21 lakh votes. This time, BJP’s Ramesh Karad, a long-time candidate who has lost two consecutive elections in the constituency, is challenging him. Meanwhile, Dhiraj’s elder brother, Amit Deshmukh, is contesting from Latur City, where he first won in 2009 and has since secured three consecutive victories.