Rohit Pawar accuses BJP for breaking NCP and Shiv Sena to remain in power in Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of breaking the NCP and the Shiv Sena to remain in power in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, the legislator claimed while leaders of other parties were pitted against each other, the BJP was enjoying the developments.

A revolt by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and 39 other MLAs against the party leadership in June last year led to a split in the party and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Speaking on the developments, Rohit Pawar claimed the BJP has made a very good ploy. Balasaheb Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena to protect the Marathi Manoos (sons of the soil) and their identity, but the BJP broke it, he alleged. Today, there is an anti-BJP atmosphere in the country, and to ensure no one talks about it and all big leaders (from opposition parties) remain busy (in sorting the rumblings within their parties), the BJP first broke the Shiv Sena and now broke the NCP, he further charged.

We are pitted against each other and the BJP (leaders), sitting in the AC, are enjoying the show, said Rohit Pawar, the MLA from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar. The NCP leader also said he feels the people of Maharashtra know who broke the family and who broke the party, and they will not forget this fact.