Rohit Pawar Targets Ajit Pawar Over BJP MLA's Visit to Kolhapur

Rohit Pawar, a young leader and MLA from the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has once again taken a dig at his uncle Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Pawar's remarks came in the wake of the BJP's plan to organize an event in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, by its MLA T Raja, who is known for his inflammatory speeches.

In a post on his official Twitter handle, Pawar said, "I humbly request you, Dada, not to allow T Raja's program in Kolhapur. This is a request from the common people of Kolhapur." Pawar further said, "Dada, you are the pillar of progressive thinking. Even though you have associated with regressive forces by leaving Pawar Saheb, we believe that the progressive-minded Dada in you is still the same. We request you to take note of this issue as a progressive thinker and Deputy Chief Minister."

Pawar also accused the BJP of trying to erase the culture and ideology of Maharashtra by promoting Hindutva.

"The BJP is trying to erase the culture and ideology of Maharashtra by promoting Hindutva, even though it is in power. It is important to stop this," Pawar said. Rohit's remarks are significant as they come amid the ongoing tussle between the two factions of the NCP. The split in the party in 2019 had led to a political realignment in Maharashtra, with the BJP forming a government with the support of Ajit Pawar.

The two factions of the NCP have been at loggerheads since then, with Rohit Pawar and his supporters accusing Ajit Pawar of betraying the party. The latest attack by Rohit Pawar on Ajit Pawar is likely to further fuel the tension between the two factions of the NCP.