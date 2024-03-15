RPI Issues Warning to BJP: Threatens Rebellion If Ramdas Athawale Not Fielded in Lok Sabha Elections

Shrirampur (Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Nagar): The Republican Party of India (RPI) has threatened to field independent candidates in both the constituencies of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Nagar (earlier Ahmednagar) district if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denies ticket to Ramdas Athawale from Shirdi Lok Sabha seat. Therefore, the Republican Party has demanded that two seats of Shirdi and Solapur be given to the party.

Also Read | MNS Leader Vasant More Meets Sanjay Raut, Clears Stand on Lok Sabha Elections

RPI leaders Vijay Wakchaure, Rajabhau Kapse, and Deepak Gaikwad disclosed this information at a press conference held at the government rest house late on Thursday evening. Bhimraj Bagul, Ashish Shelke, Subhash Tribhuvan, Abasaheb Ranvare, Sunil Shirsat, Ramadevi Dhewar, Raju Nana Gaikwad, and others were present on the occasion.

"The RPI is an old ally of the BJP. Newly inducted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are given seats with dignity. However, the RPI is also reluctant to support the BJP in difficult times. Shirdi and Solapur Lok Sabha seats should be given (to the party) . In return for these two seats, the RPI has the power to help the Grand Alliance win all the seats. If Athawale gets the ticket from Shirdi, BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other leaders can make him the winner," Wakchaure said.