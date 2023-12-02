Ruling alliance will win 45 LS seats in state, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that the current ruling alliance comprising the Shiv Sena under his leadership, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is poised to secure victory in a minimum of 45 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections next year.

Shinde was speaking to reporters at the airport here. Asked about deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s statement at an NCP conclave that his party will contest Lok Sabha elections from Baramati and certain other constituencies in Pune district (when seat-sharing talks between the three parties are yet to place), Shinde said Pawar too was saying that the three parties will contest the polls together.

Mahayuti (grand alliance) will jointly contest both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, and we are confident of securing more than 45 seats to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, speaking elsewhere, Hingoli MP Hemant Patil, who belongs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, said the 13 Sena MPs who support the chief minister (following a split in the Shiv Sena last year) will all get tickets again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.