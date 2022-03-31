Rupali Ganguly excited about 'Anupamaa' prequel

Rupali Ganguly's ongoing popular serial 'Anupamaa' is all set to get its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America'.

The prequel will invite viewers to watch Anupamaa's (Rupali) life unfold in the early years of her marriage.

Reprising the role of Anupamaa in the prequel, Rupali said, "Anupamaa is a character that has seen me grow as an actor and a woman. It brings me immense joy to see Hotstar Specials presents Anupama - Namaste America, become the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show. The prequel will showcase a side that's never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character."

The prequel, with 11 episodes, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

