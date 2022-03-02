Russia-Ukraine war: Edible Oil Prices rise by Rs 20 to Rs 25

The effects of the Ukraine-Russia War are now being felt worldwide. As the price of edible oil has gone up by Rs 20 to Rs 25. Even if the war stops, it is estimated that it will take another one and a half to two months for the situation to return to normal.

The effects of the ongoing war between the two countries are now being felt all over the world. In Nashik, which is thousands of kilometers away, the price of edible oil has gone up. Large quantity of oil is imported from Ukraine. However, the current supply cuts are having a direct impact on the Indian market. The price of a liter of oil has gone up by Rs 20-25 in four or five days

Soybean, sunflower oil prices have gone up from Rs 140 to Rs 160 to Rs 165. It is expected to increase by Rs 180 to Rs 190 in the near future.

Gasoline and diesel prices are likely to skyrocket

Even if the war ends in the next few days, it will take another one and a half to two months for the situation to return to normal.