Sachin Sawant: Maha Assembly session postponed because it coincides with BJP national executive meeting

Shiv Sena's rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the state's chief minister. Devendra Fadanvis was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called the convention to prove a majority to the newly appointed government. However, the date of the convention has now been changed. This convention was supposed to be held on 2nd and 3rd July but now it will be held on 3rd and 4th July. Now, Congress has targeted the BJP.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted,"So already announced Maharashtra Assembly session which was to be held on 2nd & 3rd July has been postponed just because it coincides with BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad.

It's a sign that BJP has started considering itself omnipotent - more powerful than constitution."

It is learned that the session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has been postponed by one day. The convention scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, has been postponed. The convention will now take place on July 3 and 4, next Sunday and Monday. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called the convention to prove a majority to the newly appointed government.

The Assembly Speaker will also be elected in the same session. Meanwhile, the name of BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is being discussed for the post of Assembly Speaker. Sources said that he will have the responsibility of the presidency.