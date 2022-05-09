Sai Pallavi announces new film 'Gargi' on her birthday

On the occasion of her birthday, actor Sai Pallavi treated fans by announcing her new film 'Gargi'.

Taking to Twitter, Sai Pallavi wrote, "I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI , @prgautham83's brainchild."

She also shared the first-look posters of the film in multiple languages.

The film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran of Ritchie fame.

Gargi is touted as an intense drama about a woman who is fighting for justice.

The release date has not been revealed yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

